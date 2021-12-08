American U. 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 73

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (3-5)
Cohen 10-12 3-6 23, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Dixon-Conover 7-9 4-4 19, Giles 5-9 2-2 13, Land 0-4 0-0 0, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-2 0-0 0, Hargis 1-4 1-2 4, Coleman 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 30-53 10-14 73.
AMERICAN U. (3-7)
Nelson 4-7 3-4 12, O’Neil 8-9 1-1 22, Rogers 3-5 0-0 6, Beckton 4-11 3-6 13, Smalls 8-13 2-3 20, Donadio 2-3 0-0 4, Bragg 3-7 0-0 6, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Stephens 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 9-14 83.
Halftime_American U. 43-40. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 3-9 (Hargis 1-1, Dixon-Conover 1-2, Giles 1-3, Ruggery 0-1, Thompson 0-2), American U. 10-15 (O’Neil 5-5, Beckton 2-3, Smalls 2-3, Nelson 1-2, Donadio 0-1, Rogers 0-1). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 24 (Cohen 8), American U. 29 (Nelson 7). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 14 (Dixon-Conover, Giles 3), American U. 19 (Nelson, Smalls 4). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 16, American U. 14. A_992 (4,500).
