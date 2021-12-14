Trending:
Anderson lifts Western Kentucky past Centre College 90-52

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 11:07 pm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Anderson had 18 points as Western Kentucky beat Division III-member Centre College 90-52 on Tuesday night.

Jairus Hamilton had 17 points for Western Kentucky (7-4). Dayvion McKnight added 11 points. Camron Justice had 10 points.

Carter Baughman and RJ Smith each scored eight points for the Colonels.

