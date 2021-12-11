On Air: Federal News Network program
Anderson scores 23 to lift San Jose St. past Pacific 78-66

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 6:47 pm
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Anderson had a career-high 23 points as San Jose State beat Pacific 78-66 on Saturday.

Omari Moore had 18 points and six assists for San Jose State (5-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tibet Gorener added 13 points. Trey Smith had 11 points.

Jordan Bell had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-6). Nick Blake added 10 points.

