Andrews scores 11 to carry Loyola (Md.) past Hampton 67-54

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 4:56 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylin Andrews had 11 points and six rebounds as Loyola (Md.) defeated Hampton 67-54 on Sunday.

Cam Spencer had 11 points for Loyola (Md.) (6-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kenneth Jones added 10 points. Milos Ilic had 10 points.

Hampton totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Najee Garvin scored a season-high 23 points for the Pirates (4-7). DeAngelo Epps added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

