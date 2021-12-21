Annual Major League Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Annual spending on payrolls by the 30 major league clubs, as compiled by the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation and buyouts of unexercised options. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values (p-salaries paid at 60/162 due to shortened schedule caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic).

2021 $4,050,986,036 p-2020 1,746,482,173 2019 4,218,674,446 2018 4,227,041,948 2017 4,245,058,541 2016 4,068,461,034 2015 3,895,420,334 2014 3,632,734,929 2013 3,348,014,908 2012 3,149,029,053 2011 2,999,068,349 2010 2,911,116,573 2009 2,914,144,120 2008 2,879,357,538 2007 2,705,501,280 2006 2,491,849,610 2005 2,353,498,708 2004 2,230,124,194 2003 2,262,390,563 2002 2,096,894,181

