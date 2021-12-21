Annual Major League Baseball Payrolls

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 5:30 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Annual spending on payrolls by the 30 major league clubs, as compiled by the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation and buyouts of unexercised options. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values (p-salaries paid at 60/162 due to shortened schedule caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic).

2021 $4,050,986,036
p-2020 1,746,482,173
2019 4,218,674,446
2018 4,227,041,948
2017 4,245,058,541
2016 4,068,461,034
2015 3,895,420,334
2014 3,632,734,929
2013 3,348,014,908
2012 3,149,029,053
2011 2,999,068,349
2010 2,911,116,573
2009 2,914,144,120
2008 2,879,357,538
2007 2,705,501,280
2006 2,491,849,610
2005 2,353,498,708
2004 2,230,124,194
2003 2,262,390,563
2002 2,096,894,181

