AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Green Bay Packers (12)
|11
|3
|0
|384
|1
|2. Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|4
|0
|372
|4
|3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10
|4
|0
|346
|2
|4. Los Angeles Rams
|10
|4
|0
|343
|6
|5. Dallas Cowboys
|10
|4
|0
|337
|7
|6. New England Patriots
|9
|5
|0
|330
|3
|7. Arizona Cardinals
|10
|4
|0
|313
|5
|8. Indianapolis Colts
|8
|6
|0
|295
|12
|9. Tennessee Titans
|9
|5
|0
|278
|8
|10. Buffalo Bills
|8
|6
|0
|270
|11
|11. Los Angeles Chargers
|8
|6
|0
|269
|9
|12. San Francisco 49ers
|8
|6
|0
|254
|13
|13. Cincinnati Bengals
|8
|6
|0
|253
|14
|14. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|6
|0
|233
|10
|15. Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|6
|1
|194
|16
|16. Minnesota Vikings
|7
|7
|0
|189
|19
|17. Miami Dolphins
|7
|7
|0
|187
|20
|18. New Orleans Saints
|7
|7
|0
|179
|23
|19. Cleveland Browns
|7
|7
|0
|177
|15
|20. Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|7
|0
|160
|21
|21. Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|7
|0
|150
|24
|22. Denver Broncos
|7
|7
|0
|144
|17
|23. Washington Football Team
|6
|8
|0
|126
|18
|24. Atlanta Falcons
|6
|8
|0
|111
|22
|25. Seattle Seahawks
|5
|9
|0
|99
|25
|26. Carolina Panthers
|5
|9
|0
|78
|26
|27. Chicago Bears
|4
|10
|0
|66
|27
|28. New York Giants
|4
|10
|0
|64
|28
|29. Detroit Lions
|2
|11
|1
|53
|30
|30. New York Jets
|3
|11
|0
|36
|29
|31. Houston Texans
|3
|11
|0
|34
|31
|32. Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|12
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Charles Davis, CBS Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network
Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
