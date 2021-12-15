AP source: Browns QB Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Raiders as Cleveland deals with a widespread virus outbreak, a person familiar with the situation tells the Associated Press.

Coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive as the Browns try to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Mayfield, who has been dealing with injuries all season, was one of the new positive cases on Wednesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity as the Browns continued testing.

On Monday, Mayfield and his wife, Emily, appeared at Christmas event at a local Boys & Girls chapter. Mayfield has played most of this season with a fracture in his left shoulder, but following Sunday’s win over Baltimore said he’s feeling better than he had in months.

The test results for Mayfield and Stefanski followed the Browns on Tuesday placing eight players on the COVID-19 list, a major blow to the team’s playoff chances as they prepare to face the Raiders.

An NFL spokesman tells AP there’s been “no discussion of changing the game’s status.”

Top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. and tight end Austin Hooper all tested positive Tuesday, and are likely to sit out this week.

Stefanksi is vaccinated and received a booster shot, and the team said in statement he’s “feeling fine.” He is not currently showing any symptoms and will continue to coach the team remotely this week as the Browns (7-6) prepare to the face the Raiders (6-7).

He and the other affected players will have to be asymptomatic and produce two negative tests to be eligible to participate in Saturday’s game.

Last season, Stefanski tested positive in the days leading up to the Browns’ wild-card game at Pittsburgh and was required to isolate at home. He was the AP’s Coach of the Year in his first season.

If Stefanski is out, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach just as he did in January’s game at Pittsburgh.

Also, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.