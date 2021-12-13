Appalachian St. 69, Erskine 44

ERSKINE (0-2)
Bridges 0-0 0-0 0, K.Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 12.
APPALACHIAN ST. (6-5)
. Totals 0-0 0-0 20.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 30-17. 3-Point Goals_Erskine 0-0 (), Appalachian St. 0-0 (). Rebounds_Erskine 9 (K.Brooks 6), Appalachian St. 16 ( ). Assists_Erskine 2 (Bridges 0), Appalachian St. 3 ( ). Total Fouls_Erskine 0, Appalachian St. 0. A_1,037 (8,325).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments