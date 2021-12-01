Trending:
Appalachian St. 90, Boyce 29

December 1, 2021 10:21 pm
BOYCE (0-1)

Kirby 0-1 0-2 0, Mollet 1-6 2-4 5, Ty.Nauert 1-7 0-0 2, Benham 1-13 1-2 3, Madeira 1-7 0-0 3, Wolfe 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 1-3 0-0 2, Alexakos 2-4 0-0 4, Tr.Nauert 1-6 2-2 4, Mason 0-2 2-2 2, Epifano 1-3 0-0 2, Lashey 0-2 0-0 0, D.Smith 1-3 0-0 2, A.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-60 7-12 29.

APPALACHIAN ST. (5-4)

Almonacy 3-4 2-2 11, Delph 2-4 0-0 5, Eads 4-9 0-2 9, Forrest 1-5 0-0 2, Gregory 3-4 0-0 6, Mantis 4-10 0-0 10, Harcum 3-7 0-0 8, Glushkov 4-6 1-4 9, Huntley 4-4 1-2 10, Duhart 1-3 0-0 2, Greene 4-9 0-0 9, Muse 3-8 0-0 7, Moore 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-76 4-10 90.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 46-10. 3-Point Goals_Boyce 2-27 (Mollet 1-4, Madeira 1-5, Alexakos 0-1, Epifano 0-1, Kirby 0-1, Tr.Nauert 0-1, Shaw 0-1, A.Smith 0-1, Wolfe 0-1, Lashey 0-2, Ty.Nauert 0-4, Benham 0-5), Appalachian St. 12-39 (Almonacy 3-4, Harcum 2-5, Mantis 2-8, Huntley 1-1, Greene 1-2, Delph 1-3, Eads 1-6, Muse 1-6, Glushkov 0-1, Moore 0-1, Forrest 0-2). Rebounds_Boyce 31 (Kirby, Madeira 4), Appalachian St. 56 (Eads 10). Assists_Boyce 4 (Mollet, Benham, Wolfe, Epifano 1), Appalachian St. 22 (Eads, Mantis 5). Total Fouls_Boyce 8, Appalachian St. 9. A_2,549 (8,325).

