Arizona St. 67, Grand Canyon 62

GRAND CANYON (8-1)
Igiehon 1-3 0-0 2, McGlothan 4-12 3-4 12, Blacksher 7-17 2-4 18, Miller-Moore 0-2 0-2 0, Woods 7-18 3-3 20, Ouedraogo 0-3 0-0 0, Cherry 2-11 0-0 4, McMillian 1-6 0-0 3, Blackmon 1-1 0-0 3, Zdor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-73 8-13 62.
ARIZONA ST. (4-6)
Graham 1-7 0-0 2, Lawrence 6-10 2-3 14, Horne 5-12 2-2 14, Jackson 2-9 8-8 13, Muhammad 2-6 1-1 5, Heath 1-7 9-10 11, Gaffney 2-6 0-0 4, Neal 0-2 4-4 4, Boakye 0-1 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 26-28 67.
Halftime_Arizona St. 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 8-32 (Woods 3-9, Blacksher 2-7, Blackmon 1-1, McMillian 1-4, McGlothan 1-5, Cherry 0-6), Arizona St. 3-20 (Horne 2-7, Jackson 1-6, Gaffney 0-1, Graham 0-1, Heath 0-1, Neal 0-1, Muhammad 0-3). Fouled Out_Blacksher, Cherry. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 48 (McGlothan 8), Arizona St. 40 (Lawrence 14). Assists_Grand Canyon 10 (Woods, Ouedraogo, Cherry 2), Arizona St. 6 (Jackson, Muhammad, Heath 2). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 19, Arizona St. 17.
