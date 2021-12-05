Arizona St. 69, Oregon 67, OT

ARIZONA ST. (3-6)
Graham 3-3 2-4 8, Lawrence 5-9 3-4 13, Horne 9-18 2-2 23, Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Muhammad 1-5 0-0 2, Heath 5-10 0-0 14, Gaffney 4-7 0-0 9, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 27-58 7-12 69.
OREGON (5-4)
Guerrier 3-5 1-3 8, Dante 2-4 0-0 4, Harmon 3-12 4-4 11, Richardson 2-14 3-4 8, Young 3-8 1-3 7, Kepnang 7-9 3-4 17, Soares 5-8 0-0 11, Bittle 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 25-60 13-21 67.
Halftime_Oregon 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 8-21 (Heath 4-6, Horne 3-9, Gaffney 1-2, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-1, Jackson 0-2), Oregon 4-22 (Guerrier 1-3, Soares 1-3, Harmon 1-5, Richardson 1-9, Young 0-2). Fouled Out_Graham, Gaffney. Rebounds_Arizona St. 33 (Lawrence, Horne, Jackson 6), Oregon 33 (Richardson 7). Assists_Arizona St. 13 (Lawrence, Horne, Heath 3), Oregon 14 (Richardson 7). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 21, Oregon 13.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments