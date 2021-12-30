Arizona St. 70, Lipscomb 54

LIPSCOMB (5-8)

Harrison 4-9 1-3 9, Collier 2-8 3-4 8, Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Pearson 5-7 0-0 11, Peete 3-7 0-0 7, Hemphill 0-2 1-2 1, Shelton 2-4 0-0 5, Vinson 3-5 2-2 9, Saleh 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-47 7-11 54

ARIZONA ST. (8-5)

Levings 2-5 0-0 5, Van Hyfte 1-1 1-2 3, Hanson 4-9 2-2 11, Loville 8-14 0-0 19, Simmons 3-10 3-4 12, Greenslade 2-2 0-0 4, Basallo 2-9 3-3 9, Bosquez 2-2 0-0 5, Erikstrup 0-4 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 11-13 70

Lipscomb 14 16 5 19 — 54 Arizona St. 19 15 20 16 — 70

3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 5-16 (Collier 1-2, Cook 0-1, Pearson 1-3, Peete 1-4, Shelton 1-3, Vinson 1-3), Arizona St. 11-27 (Levings 1-2, Hanson 1-3, Loville 3-4, Simmons 3-7, Basallo 2-7, Bosquez 1-1, Erikstrup 0-3). Assists_Lipscomb 12 (Collier 6), Arizona St. 18 (Hanson 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Lipscomb 25 (Hemphill 2-2), Arizona St. 36 (Hanson 3-4). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 15, Arizona St. 16. Technical Fouls_Arizona St. Team 1. A_0.

