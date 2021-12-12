Trending:
Arkansas 73, UALR 39

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 8:07 pm
UALR (5-5)

Francis 2-3 2-3 6, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Kourouma 2-16 3-3 8, Conn 0-6 0-0 0, Potter 3-13 2-4 8, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Vornes 1-6 0-0 2, Caicedo 3-4 0-0 7, Eddins 1-1 0-0 2, Hohenecker 0-0 0-0 0, Holley 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-57 7-10 39

ARKANSAS (9-2)

Daniels 2-6 3-3 7, Goforth 4-7 4-6 14, Ramirez 5-10 0-0 14, Spencer 2-7 0-0 4, Wolfenbarger 1-4 2-6 4, Oberg 4-8 2-2 10, Eaton 4-7 0-0 11, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Langerman 1-4 3-4 6, Sage 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 14-21 73

UALR 13 5 12 9 39
Arkansas 12 14 28 19 73

3-Point Goals_UALR 2-16 (Kourouma 1-6, Conn 0-3, Potter 0-3, Vornes 0-1, Caicedo 1-2, Holley 0-1), Arkansas 11-24 (Daniels 0-3, Goforth 2-3, Ramirez 4-8, Spencer 0-1, Eaton 3-5, Langerman 1-2, Sage 1-2). Assists_UALR 3 (Conn 2), Arkansas 15 (Daniels 5). Fouled Out_UALR Kourouma. Rebounds_UALR 32 (Francis 6-9), Arkansas 44 (Oberg 6-10). Total Fouls_UALR 20, Arkansas 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,451.

