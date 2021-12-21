Arkansas St. 88, Lyon College 66

LYON COLLEGE (0-1)

Bell 1-6 0-0 2, Iliya 2-4 0-0 4, Keton 8-17 4-5 24, Morgan 2-7 5-6 11, Patterson 3-8 2-2 9, Brunson 1-1 0-0 2, Bridges 0-2 2-2 2, Koludrovic 2-5 1-2 6, Stastny 0-1 0-0 0, Halford 1-2 4-6 6. Totals 20-53 18-23 66.

ARKANSAS ST. (9-3)

Omier 15-19 1-1 31, Wesley 4-5 0-1 8, Eaton 3-7 0-0 6, Fields 1-5 1-2 3, Sills 5-10 0-0 10, Willis 1-5 0-0 2, Felts 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 6-7 2-4 14, Jackson 1-5 2-2 4, Farrington 1-4 0-0 2, Fantina 2-2 0-0 6, Grbovic 0-1 0-0 0, Ndour 0-1 0-0 0, Tingling 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-74 6-10 88.

Halftime_Arkansas St. 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Lyon College 8-18 (Keton 4-7, Morgan 2-2, Koludrovic 1-3, Patterson 1-3, Bell 0-3), Arkansas St. 2-15 (Fantina 2-2, Davis 0-1, Felts 0-1, Fields 0-1, Sills 0-1, Eaton 0-2, Farrington 0-3, Willis 0-4). Rebounds_Lyon College 31 (Morgan 8), Arkansas St. 42 (Omier 10). Assists_Lyon College 9 (Keton 3), Arkansas St. 25 (Fields 6). Total Fouls_Lyon College 10, Arkansas St. 16. A_615 (10,475).

