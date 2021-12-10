Army 66, NJIT 49

ARMY (6-4)
Mann 5-11 1-2 11, Peterson 2-5 3-6 7, J.Caldwell 4-12 2-4 10, Duhart 0-1 2-4 2, Rucker 3-14 4-4 12, Cross 3-4 0-1 8, Dove 3-4 1-3 7, Small 3-4 0-0 7, Allenspach 1-2 0-0 2, Naess 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-24 66.
NJIT (5-4)
M.Coleman 4-15 0-0 8, Faw 2-4 0-0 5, Butler 1-5 2-2 5, Lee 3-8 0-0 7, O’Hearn 6-18 2-2 16, Diakite 0-3 1-2 1, Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Faison 1-1 0-0 2, Nankin 0-0 1-2 1, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-3 0. Totals 19-60 6-11 49.
Halftime_Army 30-23. 3-Point Goals_Army 5-17 (Cross 2-3, Rucker 2-8, Small 1-1, Duhart 0-1, Mann 0-1, Naess 0-1, J.Caldwell 0-2), NJIT 5-21 (O’Hearn 2-8, Lee 1-1, Butler 1-3, Faw 1-3, Gray 0-2, M.Coleman 0-4). Fouled Out_Faw, Lee. Rebounds_Army 48 (Mann, Peterson, Dove 9), NJIT 29 (M.Coleman 10). Assists_Army 10 (Duhart, Rucker 3), NJIT 8 (O’Hearn 3). Total Fouls_Army 15, NJIT 20. A_478 (3,500).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments