Army faces Purchase

Purchase vs. Army (4-4)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights are set to battle the Panthers of Division III Purchase. Army lost 76-58 on the road to Air Force in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jalen Rucker has maintained a per-game average of 16.6 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Black Knights, while Josh Caldwell has accounted for 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals per game.JALEN HAS A JUMPER: Through eight games, Army’s Jalen Rucker has connected on 41.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Army went 3-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Black Knights scored 71.2 points per contest across those five contests.

