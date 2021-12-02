On Air: Ask the CIO
Atlantic Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 10:03 am
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Boston U. 6 4 0 0 17 27 25 8 7 0
Rochester Institute of Technology 5 3 2 0 16 28 32 9 5 2
Sacred Heart 4 2 2 0 16 22 18 6 5 3
Mercyhurst 3 3 4 0 16 32 33 4 6 4
Canisius 5 3 0 0 15 32 22 8 6 1
American International 4 4 0 0 14 27 21 4 9 1
Army 2 4 2 0 9 18 22 4 7 2
Niagara 2 2 2 0 8 16 17 2 8 2
Air Force 2 5 1 0 7 19 25 4 9 1
Holy Cross 2 5 1 0 6 23 29 3 12 1

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Boston U., 5:05 p.m.

Niagara at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.

UConn at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

American International vs. UConn at XL Center, 3:05 p.m.

Army at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Miami (Ohio) at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.

Army at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.

