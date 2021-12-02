Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston U.
|6
|4
|0
|0
|17
|27
|25
|8
|7
|0
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|28
|32
|9
|5
|2
|Sacred Heart
|4
|2
|2
|0
|16
|22
|18
|6
|5
|3
|Mercyhurst
|3
|3
|4
|0
|16
|32
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Canisius
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|32
|22
|8
|6
|1
|American International
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|27
|21
|4
|9
|1
|Army
|2
|4
|2
|0
|9
|18
|22
|4
|7
|2
|Niagara
|2
|2
|2
|0
|8
|16
|17
|2
|8
|2
|Air Force
|2
|5
|1
|0
|7
|19
|25
|4
|9
|1
|Holy Cross
|2
|5
|1
|0
|6
|23
|29
|3
|12
|1
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Army, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Boston U., 5:05 p.m.
Niagara at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.
UConn at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
American International vs. UConn at XL Center, 3:05 p.m.
Army at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Miami (Ohio) at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.
Army at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.
