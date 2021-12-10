On Air: Agency in Focus
Atlantic Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 10:04 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Boston U. 8 4 0 0 23 34 29 10 7 0
Canisius 6 4 1 0 19 41 30 9 7 2
Rochester Institute of Technology 5 3 2 0 16 28 32 9 5 2
Sacred Heart 4 3 2 0 16 23 22 6 6 3
Mercyhurst 3 5 4 0 16 36 40 4 8 4
American International 4 4 0 0 14 27 21 4 9 1
Army 3 4 2 0 12 22 23 5 7 2
Air Force 3 5 2 0 12 27 30 5 9 2
Niagara 3 4 2 0 11 21 25 3 10 2
Holy Cross 3 6 1 0 9 27 34 4 13 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Canisius 4, Niagara 0

UConn at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

American International vs. UConn at XL Center, 3:05 p.m.

Army at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.

Army at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Boston College at Mercyhurst, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Niagara vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 6:05 p.m.

TBD at Mercyhurst, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Rochester Institute of Technology at Sacred Heart, 4:05 p.m.

Niagara vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 5:05 p.m.

Air Force at American International, 7:35 p.m.

