Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston U.
|8
|4
|0
|0
|23
|34
|29
|10
|7
|0
|Canisius
|6
|4
|1
|0
|19
|41
|30
|9
|7
|2
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|28
|32
|9
|5
|2
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|2
|0
|16
|23
|22
|6
|6
|3
|Mercyhurst
|3
|5
|4
|0
|16
|36
|40
|4
|8
|4
|American International
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|27
|21
|4
|9
|1
|Army
|3
|4
|2
|0
|12
|22
|23
|5
|7
|2
|Air Force
|3
|5
|2
|0
|12
|27
|30
|5
|9
|2
|Niagara
|3
|4
|2
|0
|11
|21
|25
|3
|10
|2
|Holy Cross
|3
|6
|1
|0
|9
|27
|34
|4
|13
|1
___
Thursday’s Games
Canisius 4, Niagara 0
UConn at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
American International vs. UConn at XL Center, 3:05 p.m.
Army at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.
Army at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Boston College at Mercyhurst, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Niagara vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 6:05 p.m.
TBD at Mercyhurst, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Rochester Institute of Technology at Sacred Heart, 4:05 p.m.
Niagara vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 5:05 p.m.
Air Force at American International, 7:35 p.m.
