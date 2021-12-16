Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Boston U. 8 4 0 0 23 34 29 10 7 0 Canisius 6 5 1 0 20 43 33 9 8 2 Army 5 4 2 0 18 32 26 7 7 2 Rochester Institute of Technology 5 5 2 0 16 31 42 9 7 2 Sacred Heart 4 3 2 0 16 23 22 6 6 3 Mercyhurst 3 5 4 0 16 36 40 4 9 4 American International 4 4 0 0 14 27 21 4 9 1 Niagara 4 4 2 0 13 24 27 4 10 2 Air Force 3 5 2 0 12 27 30 5 9 2 Holy Cross 3 6 1 0 9 27 34 4 13 1

Thursday, Dec. 30

Boston College at Mercyhurst, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Niagara vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 6:05 p.m.

TBD at Mercyhurst, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Rochester Institute of Technology at Sacred Heart, 4:05 p.m.

Niagara vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 5:05 p.m.

Air Force at American International, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Rensselaer at Army, 2:05 p.m.

Air Force at American International, 4:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Sacred Heart, 5:35 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Clarkson at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Mercyhurst vs. Miami (Ohio) at Steve Cady Arena, TBA

Vermont at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Boston U. vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.

