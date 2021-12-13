Austin Peay goes up against USF

Austin Peay (4-4) vs. South Florida (3-4)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and South Florida look to bounce back from losses. Austin Peay came up short in a 91-84 game at North Florida on Saturday. South Florida lost 65-64 loss at home against South Carolina State on Dec. 3.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Florida’s Caleb Murphy has averaged 12.7 points while Javon Greene has put up 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Governors, Elijah Hutchins-Everett has averaged 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while Tariq Silver has put up 14.6 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Murphy has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Governors have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. South Florida has an assist on 27 of 66 field goals (40.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Austin Peay has assists on 52 of 88 field goals (59.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady South Florida defense has held opponents to 57.1 points per game, the 12th-lowest mark in Division I. Austin Peay has given up an average of 72.4 points through eight games (ranking the Governors 201st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.