Austin’s double-double sends High Point over Guilford 64-59

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:29 pm
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Zach Austin recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry High Point to a 64-59 win over Guilford on Tuesday night.

John-Michael Wright had 17 points for the Panthers (5-4). Bryant Randleman added 15 points.

Julius Burch had 19 points to pace the Quakers. Liam Ward added 13 points, while Tyler Dearman scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

