Ayala, Maryland host Lehigh

Lehigh (1-9) vs. Maryland (6-4)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Evan Taylor and Lehigh will face Eric Ayala and Maryland. The junior Taylor is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Ayala, a senior, is averaging 12 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Taylor and Jeameril Wilson have led the Mountain Hawks. Taylor has averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while Wilson has put up 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Terrapins have been led by seniors Ayala and Fatts Russell, who are averaging 13.7 and 12.8 points, respectively.EFFECTIVE EVAN: Taylor has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Lehigh has scored 61 points per game and allowed 71.2 over its five-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountain Hawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Terps. Maryland has 27 assists on 64 field goals (42.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Lehigh has assists on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Lehigh has averaged only 62 points per game over its last five games. The Mountain Hawks are giving up 74.2 points per game over that stretch.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

