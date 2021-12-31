Azore lifts UT Arlington over South Alabama 89-87 in OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Azore had a season-high 30 points as Texas-Arlington narrowly beat South Alabama 89-87 in overtime on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

Patrick Mwamba had 16 points for Texas-Arlington (5-7) and Shemar Wilson added 14 points. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu blocked five shots.

Charles Manning Jr. scored a career-high 26 points for the Jaguars (10-4) and Javon Franklin scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked four shots. Kayo Goncalves also scored 12.

