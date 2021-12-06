Azore, UTA host Nevada

Nevada (4-4) vs. Texas-Arlington (2-5)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Grant Sherfield and Nevada will face David Azore and Texas-Arlington. The junior Sherfield has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Azore, a senior, is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas-Arlington’s Azore, Pedro Castro and Javon Levi have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sherfield has been directly responsible for 60 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. Sherfield has 29 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolf Pack have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington has an assist on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) across its past three outings while Nevada has assists on 46 of 84 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada is ranked second in the MWC with an average of 73 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

