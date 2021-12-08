Trending:
Balanc scores 23 to lead Quinnipiac over Dartmouth 72-69

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 10:06 pm
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Matt Balanc had 23 points as Quinnipiac edged Dartmouth 72-69 on Wednesday night.

Balanc made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Quinnipiac made 13 3-pointers.

Jacob Rigoni had 12 points for Quinnipiac (5-4). Dezi Jones added 10 points and six rebounds. Kevin Marfo had eight rebounds.

Aaryn Rai scored a career-high 24 points for the Big Green (3-4). Ryan Cornish added 14 points. Garrison Wade had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

