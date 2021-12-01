Trending:
Balanced attack propels Dayton past Alabama State 93-54

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 11:50 pm
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 16 points as Dayton romped past Alabama State 93-54 on Wednesday night.

Kobe Elvis and Malachi Smith added 15 points each for the Flyers (5-3), who won their fourth straight game. Smith also had seven rebounds and five steals. Mustapha Amzil had 11 points.

Kevion Stewart and Jordan O’Neal scored 10 apiece for the Hornets (2-7). O’Neal added four blocks.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

