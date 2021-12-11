On Air: Federal News Network program
Balanced Binghamton beats D-III SUNY-Oneonta 79-55

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 5:00 pm
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Hakon Hjalmarsson, George Tinsley and Jacob Falko scored 15 points apiece as Binghamton routed SUNY-Oneonta 79-55 on Saturday. Tinsley also had nine rebounds, while Falko posted seven rebounds.

Kellen Amos had 11 points for Binghamton (3-6).

Daniel Derice had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Division III Red Dragons. Dylan Trombley added 11 points. Caleb Brown had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

