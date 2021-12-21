Ball St. 75, E. Illinois 55

E. ILLINOIS (2-11)

Friday 2-3 1-2 5, Rufino Bolis 2-4 2-2 6, Abraham 2-5 0-2 5, Charles 2-6 0-0 5, Luers 1-3 0-0 2, Bizimana 3-7 6-8 13, Clements 6-9 2-4 17, Lane 0-3 2-3 2, Schnyders 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 13-21 55.

BALL ST. (5-6)

Thomas 4-7 4-4 14, Sparks 5-9 6-8 16, Bumbalough 4-8 2-4 13, Cochran 4-6 0-0 9, Jacobs 3-5 2-2 9, Pearson 4-10 2-4 10, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Sellers 1-4 0-1 2, Jihad 0-2 0-0 0, Huggins 0-0 0-2 0, Windham 0-0 0-0 0, Bryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 16-25 75.

Halftime_Ball St. 37-36. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 6-17 (Clements 3-5, Bizimana 1-1, Charles 1-2, Abraham 1-4, Lane 0-1, Luers 0-1, Schnyders 0-1, Rufino Bolis 0-2), Ball St. 7-23 (Bumbalough 3-7, Thomas 2-4, Cochran 1-2, Jacobs 1-2, Jihad 0-1, Brown 0-2, Sellers 0-2, Pearson 0-3). Fouled Out_Rufino Bolis, Luers. Rebounds_E. Illinois 24 (Bizimana 7), Ball St. 29 (Cochran 10). Assists_E. Illinois 12 (Luers 4), Ball St. 18 (Cochran 6). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 25, Ball St. 21. A_3,279 (11,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.