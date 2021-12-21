Baseball Luxury Tax

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league teams that had to pay luxury tax during the 2003-2021 seasons, as obtained by The Associated Press (tax suspended for pandemic-shortened 2020 season):
|Year
|NYY
|LAD
|Bos
|Cubs
|Det
|SF
|Was
|SD
|LAA
|2021
|$32,649,965
|$1,293,478
|2019
|$6,742,435
|$13,414,561
|$7,583,846
|2018
|11,951,091
|2,386,097
|2017
|15,719,318
|36,209,572
|3,661,484
|4,133,193
|1,448,190
|2016
|27,396,653
|31,775,817
|4,503,815
|2,960,647
|4,032,747
|3,394,645
|2015
|26,108,785
|43,567,472
|1,835,926
|1,333,417
|2014
|18,326,948
|26,621,125
|2013
|28,113,945
|11,415,959
|2012
|19,311,642
|2011
|13,896,069
|3,430,810
|2010
|18,029,654
|1,487,149
|2009
|25,689,173
|2008
|26,862,702
|1,305,220
|2007
|23,881,386
|6,064,287
|2006
|26,009,039
|497,549
|2005
|33,978,702
|4,148,981
|2004
|25,964,060
|3,148,962
|927,059
|2003
|11,798,357
|Totals
|347,828,868
|182,239,910
|50,483,131
|10,544,493
|8,999,451
|8,861,255
|3,824,287
|927,059
|1,293,478
