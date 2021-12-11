On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bassett carries Weber St. past Maine-Fort Kent 82-36

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 7:32 pm
< a min read
      

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dontay Bassett came off the bench to score 13 points to lead Weber State to an 82-36 win over Maine-Fort Kent on Saturday.

Zahir Porter had 11 points for Weber State (9-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Koby McEwen added 10 points. Jamison Overton had 10 points.

Michat Petty had nine points of the USCAA member Bengals. Aiden Grady added 10 rebounds.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding