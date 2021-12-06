Battle, Temple visit Vandy

Temple (5-3) vs. Vanderbilt (5-2)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Khalif Battle and Temple will take on Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vanderbilt. The sophomore Battle has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Pippen, a junior, is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Vanderbilt’s Pippen has averaged 16.9 points and four rebounds while Jordan Wright has put up 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Owls, Battle has averaged 18.8 points while Damian Dunn has put up 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Pippen has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. Pippen has accounted for 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Temple is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Owls are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Commodores have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Vanderbilt has an assist on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) across its past three outings while Temple has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Owls have averaged 20.9 free throws per game, including 23 per game over their four-game winning streak.

