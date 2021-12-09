On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bayern’s Kimmich out with lung problem after COVID infection

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 7:43 am
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich doesn’t expect to play until next month because of the effects of a coronavirus infection, he said Thursday.

Kimmich said in October he was not vaccinated against the virus, forcing him to miss games while isolating after contact with infected people. After Kimmich voiced reservations about vaccines in a televised interview, his stance was criticized by public health experts and some politicians.

Kimmich tested positive for the virus last month and his isolation period ended Wednesday.

“I’m happy my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended,” Kimmich said on the Bayern website. “I’m doing very well, but I’m not yet able to train fully because of light infiltrations in my lungs. I’ll therefore do some rehabilitative training and can’t wait to be fully back in action in January.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

