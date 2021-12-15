Trending:
Beard scores 23 to carry Georgetown over Howard 85-73

The Associated Press
December 15, 2021 9:01 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Beard had a season-high 23 points as Georgetown got past Howard 85-73 on Wednesday night.

Collin Holloway had 15 points for Georgetown (6-4), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Donald Carey added 14 points and eight rebounds. Malcolm Wilson had 13 points and four blocks.

The Hoyas forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Kyle Foster scored a career-high 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Bison (5-5). Tai Bibbs added 16 points. Elijah Hawkins had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

