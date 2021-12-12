Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks out against Packers

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 7:09 pm
1 min read
      

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ defensive line won’t have Akiem Hicks for Sunday’s night game against the Green Bay Packers.

Hicks is missing a fourth straight game with an ankle injury. The Bears listed him as questionable on Friday’s injury report but ruled him out Saturday.

However the Bears are getting Mario Edwards Jr. back. Edwards is active for Sunday’s game. He hasn’t played since Oct. 31 because of injured ribs.

The Bears also had announced Saturday that cornerback Teez Tabor wouldn’t play against the Packers because of an illness.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Other inactive players for the Bears include quarterback Andy Dalton, running back Ryan Nall, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and tight end Jesper Horstead.

Dalton, who has an injured left hand, had started the Bears’ past two games because rookie quarterback Justin Fields was out because of broken ribs. Fields is starting Sunday’s game with Nick Foles backing him up.

The Packers’ inactive players are safety Vernon Scott, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

Green Bay also is missing wide receiver Randall Cobb, who went on injured reserve Saturday. Cobb suffered a core injury in the Packers’ previous game, a 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is available for the Packers. Green Bay activated him off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding