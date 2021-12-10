Bellarmine 89, Midway 39

MIDWAY (0-1)
Evans 3-12 4-5 10, D.Miller 5-14 0-0 11, Sims 1-2 0-0 2, Tate 2-4 0-0 4, Travis 1-7 0-0 3, Gardner 1-5 1-2 3, Keeton 1-4 0-0 2, Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Hofer 0-0 0-0 0, VanHook 0-1 2-2 2, O’Connor 0-2 0-0 0, C.Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-55 7-9 39.
BELLARMINE (5-6)
Claycomb 5-9 0-0 12, Hopf 5-9 0-0 10, Betz 4-5 0-0 10, Fleming 3-6 2-2 8, Penn 4-9 2-4 11, Tipton 5-7 0-0 12, Pfriem 1-1 4-4 6, Devault 3-8 2-2 9, Wieland 2-5 2-2 6, Younker 1-1 3-4 5, Jennings 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 15-18 89.
Halftime_Bellarmine 45-17. 3-Point Goals_Midway 2-17 (D.Miller 1-5, Travis 1-5, Evans 0-1, Tate 0-1, O’Connor 0-2, Gardner 0-3), Bellarmine 8-23 (Betz 2-3, Tipton 2-3, Claycomb 2-5, Penn 1-3, Devault 1-4, Wieland 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Hopf 0-2). Rebounds_Midway 27 (Evans, Travis 6), Bellarmine 37 (Hopf 8). Assists_Midway 6 (Evans 4), Bellarmine 26 (Penn 9). Total Fouls_Midway 14, Bellarmine 11. A_710 (18,865).
