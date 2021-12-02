Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65

LIPSCOMB (5-3)
Hazen 6-9 3-4 15, Ognacevic 6-11 6-8 20, Johnson 0-1 3-6 3, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Pruitt 2-7 2-2 7, Murr 2-4 4-4 8, Asman 3-8 2-2 9, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Shulman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-49 20-26 65.
BELMONT (6-3)
Muszynski 6-12 3-4 15, Murphy 3-6 0-0 7, Richard 3-9 0-0 8, Sheppard 6-10 0-0 16, Smith 4-6 0-0 11, Wood 5-13 2-2 17, Hollander 2-4 0-0 5, Bellinger 1-3 0-0 3, Jakubicek 2-2 0-0 4, Shanks 1-3 0-0 2, Brauns 1-2 0-0 2, Sabin 2-3 0-0 4, Pierson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-74 5-6 94.
Halftime_Belmont 47-26. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 5-19 (Ognacevic 2-2, Shulman 1-2, Pruitt 1-4, Asman 1-6, Coleman 0-1, Hazen 0-1, Jones 0-3), Belmont 17-41 (Wood 5-12, Sheppard 4-8, Smith 3-5, Richard 2-5, Bellinger 1-2, Hollander 1-2, Murphy 1-3, Pierson 0-1, Sabin 0-1, Shanks 0-2). Rebounds_Lipscomb 33 (Ognacevic 8), Belmont 34 (Muszynski 8). Assists_Lipscomb 10 (Asman 3), Belmont 25 (Murphy 7). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 7, Belmont 19. A_3,856 (5,085).
