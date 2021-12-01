Belmont looks to extend streak vs Lipscomb

Lipscomb (5-2) vs. Belmont (5-3)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Lipscomb. In its last five wins against the Bisons, Belmont has won by an average of 5 points. Lipscomb’s last win in the series came on Dec. 4, 2017, a 69-54 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Belmont’s Nick Muszynski, Grayson Murphy and Luke Smith have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Bruins scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Muszynski has had his hand in 54 percent of all Belmont field goals over the last three games. The senior big man has 30 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Lipscomb’s Greg Jones has made 42.9 percent of his 42 3-point attempts this season, and is 16 for 33 over the last five games. For Belmont, Ben Sheppard has connected on 32.1 percent of his 53 attempts from deep and is 12 for 35 over his last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bisons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bruins. Belmont has 40 assists on 76 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Lipscomb has assists on 60 of 85 field goals (70.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all OVC teams. The Bruins have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season and just 9.3 times per game over their last three games.

