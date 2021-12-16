On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Belmont takes on Bethel (IN)

The Associated Press
December 16, 2021 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Bethel (IN) vs. Belmont (9-3)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins will be taking on the Pilots of NAIA member Bethel (IN). Belmont is coming off a 76-68 win at home against Chattanooga in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Belmont’s Nick Muszynski, Grayson Murphy and Luke Smith have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Bruins scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Grayson Murphy has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Belmont field goals over the last three games. Grayson Murphy has accounted for 12 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont went 5-1 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bruins put up 78.7 points per matchup across those six games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

