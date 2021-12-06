Belo, Montana State host NDSU

North Dakota State (5-3) vs. Montana State (5-4)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Rocky Kreuser and North Dakota State will face Jubrile Belo and Montana State. The senior Kreuser has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.2 over his last five games. Belo, a junior, is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Montana State has been fueled by senior leadership while North Dakota State has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have combined to score 45 percent percent of Montana State’s points this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Grant Nelson, Andrew Morgan and Dezmond McKinney have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this year.ROBUST ROCKY: Kreuser has connected on 41.5 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bobcats are 5-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 0-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bison are 5-0 when converting on at least 72.7 percent of its free throws and 0-3 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

COLD SPELL: North Dakota State has lost its last three road games, scoring 54 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Sky teams.

