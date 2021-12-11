On Air: Federal News Network program
Bergersen scores 20 to propel EWU over North Dakota 76-60

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 5:17 pm
< a min read
      

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen had 20 points as Eastern Washington beat North Dakota 76-60 on Saturday.

Bergersen made all 10 of his free throws for the Eagles (5-5). Angelo Allegri had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Ethan Price scored 12. Linton Acliese III finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Steele Venters, who led the Eagles in scoring entering the contest with 20 points per game, was held to nine points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Mitchell Sueker had 17 points for the Fighting Hawks (3-8). Paul Bruns added 11 points. Bentiu Panoam had six rebounds.

Eastern Washington held North Dakota to 29,9% shooting — a season-best defensive effort from the Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

