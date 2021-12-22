Bethesda 82, CS Northridge 80

BETHESDA (1-8)

Blount 4-12 0-0 9, Skipper 7-13 2-3 18, Woods 9-19 0-0 26, Clark 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Burton 1-4 0-0 3, Estes 6-11 3-3 15, Patterson 1-4 0-0 2, Herndon 1-4 0-0 2, Bulger 1-1 0-0 2, Cohen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-76 6-8 82.

CS NORTHRIDGE (4-7)

Eyisi 1-2 1-2 3, Hardy 9-20 2-2 27, James 2-4 0-0 4, Wright 4-16 3-4 12, Harrick 2-9 0-0 4, Gray 3-5 4-6 10, Okereke 3-6 1-3 7, Beane 6-8 0-0 13, Rains 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-73 11-17 80.

Halftime_Bethesda 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 12-35 (Woods 8-16, Skipper 2-5, Burton 1-2, Blount 1-5, Herndon 0-1, Patterson 0-2, Clark 0-4), CS Northridge 9-30 (Hardy 7-13, Beane 1-1, Wright 1-10, James 0-1, Rains 0-1, Harrick 0-4). Rebounds_Bethesda 42 (Estes 14), CS Northridge 46 (Gray 9). Assists_Bethesda 22 (Burton 10), CS Northridge 17 (Wright 6). Total Fouls_Bethesda 15, CS Northridge 13. A_193 (2,400).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.