Bethune-Cookman 88, Johnson 41

JOHNSON (0-2)

Burnett 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-5 0-0 5, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Ryder 1-9 0-0 2, Shelton 4-14 0-0 11, Bradley 5-10 0-0 13, McNeil 0-2 0-0 0, Bron 2-8 0-0 5, Gonzalez 0-2 0-0 0, Aime 1-3 0-1 2, De Los Rios 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 16-57 0-1 41.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (2-8)

Poulina 3-8 0-0 6, Robertson 4-6 0-0 8, French 3-5 4-4 12, Garrett 5-8 3-3 13, McEntire 3-6 0-0 7, West 4-6 3-4 11, Long 3-6 1-1 7, Joseph 6-11 2-2 14, Davis 2-5 2-2 6, Bolden 2-3 0-0 4, Mondesir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 15-16 88.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Johnson 9-30 (Bradley 3-6, Shelton 3-11, Bron 1-2, De Los Rios 1-3, Green 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Gonzalez 0-1, Ryder 0-3), Bethune-Cookman 3-10 (French 2-4, McEntire 1-1, Davis 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Poulina 0-2). Rebounds_Johnson 22 (Burnett, Shelton, McNeil 4), Bethune-Cookman 45 (Robertson, Davis 7). Assists_Johnson 7 (Shelton 3), Bethune-Cookman 20 (West 7). Total Fouls_Johnson 13, Bethune-Cookman 9. A_125 (3,000).

