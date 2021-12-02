Big Ten Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|5
|3
|0
|0
|17
|32
|19
|12
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|0
|0
|16
|26
|19
|9
|7
|0
|Ohio St.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|19
|11
|8
|4
|0
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|0
|0
|10
|19
|14
|10
|3
|0
|Michigan St.
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|15
|20
|8
|5
|1
|Wisconsin
|2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|14
|28
|4
|11
|1
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|13
|27
|9
|6
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., TBA
Thursday, Dec. 16
Bowling Green at Ohio St., TBA
Friday, Dec. 17
Ohio St. vs. Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena, TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Yale at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments