Sports News

Big Ten Glance

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 5 3 0 0 17 32 19 12 4 0
Minnesota 5 3 0 0 16 26 19 9 7 0
Ohio St. 4 2 0 0 12 19 11 8 4 0
Notre Dame 4 2 0 0 10 19 14 10 3 0
Michigan St. 3 3 0 0 9 15 20 8 5 1
Wisconsin 2 6 0 0 5 14 28 4 11 1
Penn St. 1 5 0 0 3 13 27 9 6 0

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio St., TBA

Thursday, Dec. 16

Bowling Green at Ohio St., TBA

Friday, Dec. 17

Ohio St. vs. Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena, TBA

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Yale at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.

