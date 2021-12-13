On Air: For Your Benefit
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

December 13, 2021
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 7 5 0 0 23 45 34 14 6 0
Minnesota 6 4 0 0 19 33 26 10 8 0
Ohio St. 6 4 0 0 18 32 24 10 6 0
Notre Dame 6 4 0 0 17 29 22 12 5 0
Michigan St. 5 5 0 0 14 24 30 10 7 1
Wisconsin 3 7 0 0 9 22 34 5 12 1
Penn St. 3 7 0 0 8 26 41 11 8 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. vs. Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Yale at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Middle Tennessee at Michigan, TBA

W. Michigan at Michigan St., TBA

TBD at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

W. Michigan at Michigan, TBA

Middle Tennessee at Michigan St., TBA

Friday, Dec. 31

Maine at Penn St., TBA

Niagara at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Maine at Penn St., TBA

Niagara at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.

LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

