Big Ten Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan 7 5 0 0 23 45 34 14 6 0 Minnesota 6 4 0 0 19 33 26 10 8 0 Ohio St. 6 4 0 0 18 32 24 11 6 0 Notre Dame 6 4 0 0 17 29 22 12 5 0 Michigan St. 5 5 0 0 14 24 30 10 7 1 Wisconsin 3 7 0 0 9 22 34 5 12 1 Penn St. 3 7 0 0 8 26 41 11 8 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. 4, Bowling Green 3, OT

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. vs. Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Yale at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Middle Tennessee at Michigan, TBA

W. Michigan at Michigan St., TBA

TBD at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

W. Michigan at Michigan, TBA

Middle Tennessee at Michigan St., TBA

Friday, Dec. 31

Maine at Penn St., TBA

Niagara at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Maine at Penn St., TBA

Niagara at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.

LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.