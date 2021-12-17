Big Ten Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|7
|5
|0
|0
|23
|45
|34
|14
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|0
|0
|19
|33
|26
|10
|8
|0
|Ohio St.
|6
|4
|0
|0
|18
|32
|24
|11
|6
|0
|Notre Dame
|6
|4
|0
|0
|17
|29
|22
|12
|5
|0
|Michigan St.
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|24
|30
|10
|7
|1
|Wisconsin
|3
|7
|0
|0
|9
|22
|34
|5
|12
|1
|Penn St.
|3
|7
|0
|0
|8
|26
|41
|11
|8
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Ohio St. 4, Bowling Green 3, OT
Friday’s Games
Ohio St. vs. Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena, 7:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Yale at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Middle Tennessee at Michigan, TBA
W. Michigan at Michigan St., TBA
TBD at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
W. Michigan at Michigan, TBA
Middle Tennessee at Michigan St., TBA
Friday, Dec. 31
Maine at Penn St., TBA
Niagara at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Maine at Penn St., TBA
Niagara at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.
LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.
