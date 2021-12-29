Big Ten Glance

All Times EST
|Michigan
|7
|5
|0
|0
|23
|45
|34
|14
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|0
|0
|19
|33
|26
|10
|8
|0
|Ohio St.
|6
|4
|0
|0
|18
|32
|24
|12
|6
|0
|Notre Dame
|6
|4
|0
|0
|17
|29
|22
|12
|5
|0
|Michigan St.
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|24
|30
|10
|8
|1
|Wisconsin
|3
|7
|0
|0
|9
|22
|34
|6
|12
|1
|Penn St.
|3
|7
|0
|0
|8
|26
|41
|11
|8
|0
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin 3, Yale 2, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Middle Tennessee 0, Michigan 0, OT
W. Michigan 3, Michigan St. 1
Providence at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan, canceled
Friday’s Games
Maine at Penn St., canceled
Niagara at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Penn St., canceled
Niagara at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.
LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Minnesota at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Notre Dame at Penn St., 5 p.m.
UMass at Michigan, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
