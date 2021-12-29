Trending:
Big Ten Glance

The Associated Press
December 29, 2021 9:34 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 7 5 0 0 23 45 34 14 6 1
Minnesota 6 4 0 0 19 33 26 10 8 0
Ohio St. 6 4 0 0 18 32 24 12 6 0
Notre Dame 6 4 0 0 17 29 22 12 5 0
Michigan St. 5 5 0 0 14 24 30 10 8 1
Wisconsin 3 7 0 0 9 22 34 6 12 1
Penn St. 3 7 0 0 8 26 41 11 8 0

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 3, Yale 2, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 0, Michigan 0, OT

W. Michigan 3, Michigan St. 1

Providence at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan, canceled

Friday’s Games

Maine at Penn St., canceled

Niagara at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Penn St., canceled

Niagara at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.

LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Minnesota at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Notre Dame at Penn St., 5 p.m.

UMass at Michigan, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

