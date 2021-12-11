Binghamton 79, SUNY-Oneonta 55

SUNY-ONEONTA (0-1)
DeRice 4-10 3-5 13, Nolan 2-6 0-2 4, Ortale 1-11 4-7 6, Trombley 4-17 0-0 11, Williams 1-5 0-2 2, Brown 2-5 3-3 7, Hickey 2-3 0-0 5, Teaney 0-2 0-0 0, Craft 3-4 1-2 7, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Delahunty 0-0 0-0 0, Kobierowski 0-0 0-0 0, Doukoure 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 11-21 55.
BINGHAMTON (3-6)
Akuwovo 3-5 1-2 7, Tinsley 7-10 0-0 15, Bertram 1-4 0-0 3, Hinckson 2-5 0-0 5, McGriff 2-7 0-0 4, Falko 7-10 0-0 15, White 0-1 1-2 1, Hjalmarsson 6-7 1-1 15, Amos 4-6 2-4 11, Beamer 1-1 0-0 3, Athuai 0-0 0-0 0, Brodsky 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-56 5-9 79.
Halftime_Binghamton 41-24. 3-Point Goals_SUNY-Oneonta 6-23 (Trombley 3-11, DeRice 2-4, Hickey 1-2, Ortale 0-6), Binghamton 8-20 (Hjalmarsson 2-3, Beamer 1-1, Amos 1-2, Falko 1-3, Hinckson 1-3, Tinsley 1-3, Bertram 1-4, McGriff 0-1). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_SUNY-Oneonta 30 (DeRice 8), Binghamton 37 (Tinsley 9). Assists_SUNY-Oneonta 7 (Nolan 3), Binghamton 13 (Hjalmarsson 4). Total Fouls_SUNY-Oneonta 10, Binghamton 19. A_1,691 (5,142).
