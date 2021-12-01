On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Arizona 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Utah 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oregon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Washington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
California 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Army 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
American U. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Siena 83, Army 67

Wednesday’s Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Alabama 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Auburn 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
South Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Mississippi 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Missouri 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Georgia 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee 86, Presbyterian 44

Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65

Mississippi 75, Rider 51

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Samford 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
ETSU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Furman 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wofford 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
VMI 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Furman 74, High Point 70, 2OT

Chattanooga 82, Tennessee Tech 65

UNC-Greensboro 74, Elon 61

VMI 88, Clarks Summit 40

Samford 83, Mississippi College 58

Wednesday’s Games

Warren Wilson at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Nicholls 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65

Houston 99, Northwestern St. 58

Wednesday’s Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 99, Prairie View 90

Marquette 83, Jackson St. 54

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jarvis Christian at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Dakota 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMKC 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Denver 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville 75, Nebraska-Omaha 65

North Dakota 72, Presentation College 55

S. Dakota St. 99, Prairie View 90

Creighton 80, N. Dakota St. 55

San Jose St. 61, South Dakota 52

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northland College at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota-Morris at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Waldorf at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Texas State 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UALR 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas State 80, Rice 69

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Boyce at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Centenary College of Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Rust College at Troy, 8:30 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Portland 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Pacific 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
San Diego 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara 70, Hawaii 58

Nevada 79, Pepperdine 66

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dixie St. 99, Bethesda 61

New Mexico 101, New Mexico St. 94

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schreiner at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.

Yellowstone Christian College at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony