All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Washington St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Siena 83, Army 67
American U. at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Tennessee 86, Presbyterian 44
Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65
Mississippi 75, Rider 51
South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.
Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Furman 74, High Point 70, 2OT
Chattanooga 82, Tennessee Tech 65
UNC-Greensboro 74, Elon 61
VMI 88, Clarks Summit 40
Samford 83, Mississippi College 58
Warren Wilson at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.
ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.
VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65
Houston 99, Northwestern St. 58
Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
S. Dakota St. 99, Prairie View 90
Marquette 83, Jackson St. 54
Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
Jarvis Christian at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
SIU-Edwardsville 75, Nebraska-Omaha 65
North Dakota 72, Presentation College 55
S. Dakota St. 99, Prairie View 90
Creighton 80, N. Dakota St. 55
San Jose St. 61, South Dakota 52
Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Northland College at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.
Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Minnesota-Morris at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Waldorf at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Texas State 80, Rice 69
South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Boyce at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Centenary College of Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Rust College at Troy, 8:30 p.m.
UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Santa Clara 70, Hawaii 58
Nevada 79, Pepperdine 66
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.
VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Dixie St. 99, Bethesda 61
New Mexico 101, New Mexico St. 94
Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Lincoln (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Schreiner at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.
Yellowstone Christian College at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
