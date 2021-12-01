Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
NJIT 75, Sacred Heart 70
American U. at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Saint Elizabeth at NJIT, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
East Carolina 63, Old Dominion 62
Coll. of Charleston 81, Tulane 77
Houston 99, Northwestern St. 58
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.
UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.
SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Davidson 75, Charlotte 58
Saint Louis 86, Boise St. 82, OT
Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Minnesota 54, Pittsburgh 53
Syracuse 112, Indiana 110, 2OT
Purdue 93, Florida St. 65
Rutgers 74, Clemson 64
Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73, OT
Ohio St. 71, Duke 66
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
West Virginia 74, Bellarmine 55
Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
West Virginia 74, Bellarmine 55
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.
Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Butler 68, Saginaw Valley State 57
Georgetown 91, Longwood 83
UConn 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Creighton 80, N. Dakota St. 55
Marquette 83, Jackson St. 54
Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Radford 79, Kentucky Christian 70
Campbell 83, Lancaster Bible 39
Georgetown 91, Longwood 83
Furman 74, High Point 70, 2OT
Tennessee 86, Presbyterian 44
NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
Carver at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
Bob Jones at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Minnesota 54, Pittsburgh 53
Syracuse 112, Indiana 110, 2OT
Purdue 93, Florida St. 65
Rutgers 74, Clemson 64
Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73, OT
Ohio St. 71, Duke 66
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Santa Clara 70, Hawaii 58
San Diego St. 72, Long Beach St. 47
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bethesda at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
