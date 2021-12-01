On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

NJIT 75, Sacred Heart 70

Wednesday’s Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Elizabeth at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
SMU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Temple 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 63, Old Dominion 62

Coll. of Charleston 81, Tulane 77

Houston 99, Northwestern St. 58

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
VCU 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson 75, Charlotte 58

Saint Louis 86, Boise St. 82, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Louisville 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
NC State 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Virginia 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Syracuse 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 54, Pittsburgh 53

Syracuse 112, Indiana 110, 2OT

Purdue 93, Florida St. 65

Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73, OT

Ohio St. 71, Duke 66

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 74, Bellarmine 55

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 74, Bellarmine 55

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
UConn 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Providence 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Butler 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgetown 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Butler 68, Saginaw Valley State 57

Georgetown 91, Longwood 83

UConn 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Creighton 80, N. Dakota St. 55

Marquette 83, Jackson St. 54

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Montana 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Radford 79, Kentucky Christian 70

Campbell 83, Lancaster Bible 39

Georgetown 91, Longwood 83

Furman 74, High Point 70, 2OT

Tennessee 86, Presbyterian 44

Wednesday’s Games

NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Carver at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Bob Jones at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Illinois 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Nebraska 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 54, Pittsburgh 53

Syracuse 112, Indiana 110, 2OT

Purdue 93, Florida St. 65

Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73, OT

Ohio St. 71, Duke 66

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara 70, Hawaii 58

San Diego St. 72, Long Beach St. 47

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bethesda at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

